Newscast – Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

In this newscast:
- A local hiker reported missing over the weekend is found dead
- COVID-19 vaccine clinics are tentatively scheduled in Juneau schools for younger children starting next week
- Oil price forecasts could lead the state to getting $1.2 billion more in unexpected revenue this year
- Wrangell joins other Southeast Alaska communities calling for stronger protections from mines in Canada
- Tribal leaders, commercial fishermen and environmental advocates celebrate a federal court decision that could further protect Bristol Bay
- A state report shows marked improvement salmon harvests in Southeast Alaska across all five species
- A wildlife biologist urges Sitka to improve garbage practices after a spate of defensive bear killings