Newscast – Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

In this newscast:

  • A local hiker reported missing over the weekend is found dead
  • COVID-19 vaccine clinics are tentatively scheduled in Juneau schools for younger children starting next week
  • Oil price forecasts could lead the state to getting $1.2 billion more in unexpected revenue this year
  • Wrangell joins other Southeast Alaska communities calling for stronger protections from mines in Canada
  • Tribal leaders, commercial fishermen and environmental advocates celebrate a federal court decision that could further protect Bristol Bay
  • A state report shows marked improvement salmon harvests in Southeast Alaska across all five species
  • A wildlife biologist urges Sitka to improve garbage practices after a spate of defensive bear killings

