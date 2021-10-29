KTOO

Economy | Energy & Mining | North Slope | Southcentral | State Government

Rise in oil prices could add $1.2B in state revenue for Alaska, preliminary forecast says

by

An above-ground section of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Toolik Lake Research Station in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska's Energy Desk)
An above-ground section of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System near the Toolik Lake Research Station in the North Slope Borough. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

The recent increase in oil prices could lead to the state government receiving $1.2 billion in revenue more than expected this year.

That’s according to a preliminary revenue forecast released by the state Department of Revenue on Friday. The final forecast will be made in December. 

While the state forecast in March that oil would average $61 per barrel this year, the update forecasts it at $81.31. The current price is $85.50 per barrel. 

The preliminary report also forecasts an increase in daily North Slope oil production of nearly 30,000 barrels this year, compared with the spring forecast. 

But it forecasts a slight decline in production for the rest of the decade, compared with the spring. The state says that’s due to “increased uncertainty for large projects caused by federal litigation and financing issues.”

Andrew Kitchenman

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State government plays an outsized role in the life of Alaskans. As the state continues to go through the painful process of deciding what its priorities are, I bring Alaskans to the scene of a government in transition.

Read next

The Alaska House of Representatives meets on the first day of the fourth special session of the year, on Oct. 4, 2021, in the State Capitol in Juneau. The House passed a resolution that would have allowed the Legislature to leave Juneau for up to eight days, but the Senate didn't consider the measure. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Legislature breaks record for days in session, with frustration rising to the surface

Gov. Dunleavy said it would be pointless to hold a fifth special session.

A woman in the bow of a boat on the water with green cliffs in the background

Can Indigenous subsistence rights still be protected in Alaska?

Subsistence, a practice which past generations participated in without question, has become a complex legal puzzle — "a very unsettled and unsettling [legal landscape] for Alaska Native people,” according to one lawyer who has spent decades working on subsistence cases.

Sen. Mia Costello, R-Anchorage, and Sen. Click Bishop, R-Fairbanks, talk before a Committee on Committee meeting on April 19, 2021, in the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Andrew Kitchenman)

Letter asking for vote on second PFD payment reflects differences among Alaska Republican senators

The unusual letter to the Senate Finance Committee co-chairs said “action must be taken” on the PFD funding bill requested by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications