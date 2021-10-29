KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

  • Alaska joins nine other states suing over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
  • The Alaska Legislature sets a record for the number of days in session in a year
  • $2 million in donations from a cruise ship company reaches local nonprofits
  • State officials report 30 Juneau residents with new cases of COVID-19
  • Another member of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration resigns
  • Clear night skies and a geomagnetic storm make for phenomenal aurora forecast this weekend

