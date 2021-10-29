Newscast – Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

In this newscast:
- Alaska joins nine other states suing over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors
- The Alaska Legislature sets a record for the number of days in session in a year
- $2 million in donations from a cruise ship company reaches local nonprofits
- State officials report 30 Juneau residents with new cases of COVID-19
- Another member of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration resigns
- Clear night skies and a geomagnetic storm make for phenomenal aurora forecast this weekend