Friday, October 29th: Teal Street Center, a social services hub. Preserving Five Finger Lighthouse. Trick or treating with Alistair Gray.

UHS Board President Joe Parish, UHS Executive Director Joan O’Keefe and Rasmuson Foundation Senior Program Officer Tanya Dumas (Photo Courtesy of United Human Services). 

One project comes to fruition. Another breaks ground. A watershed moment for Juneau’s social services community.

On Juneau Afternoon today, an update on the opening of the Glory Hall shelter – and a look at plans to build the Teal Street Center next door — part of a new social services hub, aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness and addiction.

Also today:

Five Finger Light House, near the confluences of Stephens Passage and Frederick Sound in Southeast Alaska, was activated in 1902 (Photo courtesy of the Five Finger Lighthouse Society)
  • We’ll take you to the Five Finger Light House, 75 miles south of  Juneau.
  • And the story behind a new animated film, based on a children’s book written by a Juneau author, just in time for Halloween.

Rhonda McBride hosts today’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

