Friday, October 29th: Teal Street Center, a social services hub. Preserving Five Finger Lighthouse. Trick or treating with Alistair Gray.

One project comes to fruition. Another breaks ground. A watershed moment for Juneau’s social services community.

On Juneau Afternoon today, an update on the opening of the Glory Hall shelter – and a look at plans to build the Teal Street Center next door — part of a new social services hub, aimed at breaking the cycle of homelessness and addiction.

Also today:

We’ll take you to the Five Finger Light House, 75 miles south of Juneau.

And the story behind a new animated film, based on a children’s book written by a Juneau author, just in time for Halloween.

