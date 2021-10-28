In this newscast:
- People gather for vigil of missing Juneau resident
- Scientists track a pod of whales approaching extinction
- ANWR drilling is taken out of President Biden’s latest infrastructure bill
- Sixth grade teacher from Akiachak is indicted for sexual abuse and assault of a minor
