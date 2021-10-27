Wednesday, October 27, 2021 : Witty Young brings soul and the blues to Rock Aak’w. Girls on the Run and Girl Scouts team up for Halloween Fun Run. Rainforest Yoga workshops promote

Whenever Witty Young sings, she commands the room with her sounds of soul. As a Native American Artist, she uses music to speak her truths.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, she talks about her career and her upcoming performance at the Rock Aak’w music festival.

Also today:

Girls on the Run and Girl Scouts gear up for Halloween Fun Run

Rainforest Yoga offers new workshops

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

Listen to the whole show:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: