Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

In this newscast:
- The number of Americans with eating disorders has skyrocketed during the pandemic and Alaska doesn’t have enough resources to help them
- Want a receipt for your City of Juneau taxes? There’s a new online tool that shows residents just that
- Juneau’s public market is back and in-person, but with a few new rules
- Twenty-one Republican state attorneys general have sent a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing his COVID-19 vaccine mandate
- Scientists in Homer and Seward have spent the last several decades tracking a pod of killer whales as it approaches extinction
- State health officials reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 among Juneau residents on Wednesday