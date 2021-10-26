Tuesday, October 26th : Preview of Perseverance Theatre’s Voyager One. Meghan Buzby on mathematical modeling. UAS Fall Career Fair. Zach Gordon Youth Center celebrates 75th anniversary.

Perseverance Theatre’s new play, Voyager One, asks these questions: What song would you choose to represent all of humanity? What has humanity become, and where is it going?
It’s all part of a journey through space, time and rock-and-roll.
On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, the author of Voyager One will explain the message behind his play, which marks the return of in-person performances for Perseverance Theatre
Also today:
- How mathematical modeling can provide answers to real world questions.
- UAS’s fall career fair: a virtual event that connects Alaska students with employers.
- And the remembering Zach Gordon on the 75th Anniversary of the Zach Gordon Youth Center
