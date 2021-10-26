KTOO

Military | Western

Alaska Air National Guard reports first incursion of Russian military planes since January

by

An F-15 Eagle from the 12th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, flies next to a Russian Tu-95 Bear Bomber on Sept. 28, 2006, during a Russian exercise near the west coast of Alaska.
An F-15 Eagle from the 12th Fighter Squadron at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska, flies next to a Russian Tu-95 Bear Bomber on Sept. 28, 2006, during a Russian exercise near the west coast of Alaska. A pair of Tu-95 bombers were among the five Russian planes that flew near Alaska last week. (Public domain photo courtesy U.S. Air Force)

Members of an Alaska Air National Guard unit at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson detected and tracked five Russian aircraft that flew near Alaska last week.

The Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th  Wing identified the Russian aircraft on Oct. 21 when they entered international airspace off Alaska.

A news release issued by the wing Monday says its Air Defense Squadron continued tracking the aircraft as they flew through the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, then relayed that information to the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD.

A NORAD news release says the Russian aircraft entered the identification zone at about 6 p.m. Thursday and left about 90 minutes later. The news release didn’t say from which direction the aircraft approached Alaska.

The Air National Guard’s news release says the 176th Air Defense Squadron’s surveillance and weapons teams identified the Russian aircraft with help from the JBER-based 611th Air Operations Center. The Russian formation included an AWACS-type reconnaissance and control plane, two Su-35 Flanker jet fighters and two Tu-95 Bear long-range bombers.

It’s unclear whether U.S. fighters were scrambled to escort the Russian aircraft through the identification zone. That’s what the Air Force did more than dozen times last year to intercept more than 60 Russian planes that had entered the identification zone off Alaska and Canada.

Observers say last week’s Russian aircraft incursion off Alaska was the first since January.

Lieutenant General David Krumm, who heads the Alaskan Command, said that was the busiest spate of Russian aircraft incursions since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Lt. Gen. David Krumm’s name. It is David Krumm, not David Crumm.

KUAC - Fairbanks

KUAC is our partner station in Fairbanks. KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

Read next

Coast Guard rescues sailor in storm 145 miles west of Sitka

The Coast Guard said the biggest factor in the man's survival was the radio beacon that sent his geolocation to the Coast Guard.

Housing and schools are obstacles for Alaska military families, leaders say

Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm said the Air Force isn’t allowing service members to bring their families to Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks due to a lack of housing.

Fast attack submarine USS Los Angeles (SSN 688) is moored at the Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility Static Site in Ketchikan, Alaska, as part of Escape Exercise 2006. “First and Finest,” Los Angeles was the first nuclear-powered U.S. submarine to conduct an open ocean escape. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cynthia Clark

Navy training and testing in Southeast Alaska will stay at similar levels for the next 7 years

The Navy says it won’t be testing any weapons in Southeast Alaska waters.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications