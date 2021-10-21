Thursday, October 21st: Test your knowledge about Black inventors

They say necessity is the mother of invention, and that definitely was the case for many early Black inventors, who were looking for ways to make a hard life easier.

From peanut butter to the ironing board to elevator doors that close automatically, there are hundreds of important inventions discovered and developed by African Americans.

In this Thursday’s show from the Black Awareness Association, Christina Michelle makes it fun to learn about people you may have never even heard of. She says to have pen and paper in hand, so you can test your own knowledge.

Culture Rich Conversations airs on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.