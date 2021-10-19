Wednesday, October 20th: Lingít Jazz Artist Ed Littlefield to perform at Rock Aak’w. Discover Southeast’s fall children programs. LGBTQ Zombie Walk.  

From Lingít children’s songs to jazz riffs, Ed Littlefield has long been a musical time traveler, mixing traditional sounds from the past with modern jazz.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, he’ll talk about what he has in common with other Indigenous arts who will join him at the Rock Aak’w music festival next month.

Also on this program:

How Discovery Southeast’s nature programs inspire awe and wonder in children.

And Zombies of all shapes and sizes will be on the move this Saturday, as part of the Southeast Gay and Lesbian Association’s annual walk.

