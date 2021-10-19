Tuesday, October 19th: The pandemic and the performing arts. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre brings Dracula to the radio.  

COVID and conflict. An ongoing dialogue for Perseverance Theatre and other arts organizations, as they make plans to return to in-person events.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau afternoon, a look at some of the difficult conversations that could be ahead, as audiences are asked to wear masks and bring proof of vaccination.

Also on this program:

A preview of one performance you can enjoy from the safety of you home – Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s new radio play, Dracula – full of chills, thrills and lots of cool sound effects.

(Editor’s note: a segment on the future of mariculture on Alaska has been moved to Friday’s Juneau Afternoon)

Listen to the whole show:

Part 1. Leslie Ishii and Sandy Fortier talk about how arts organizations in Juneau are working together to set guidelines for COVID safety during live performances.

Part 2. Juneau Ghost Light Theatre’s Cate Ross, Roblin Davis and Heather LaVerne give a preview of the company’s radio play, Dracula.