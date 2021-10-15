Friday October 15th: Rock Aak’w Indigenous musical festival. Bartlett Hospital’s new autism therapy program.

Although the Indigenous music scene has been gaining traction, Native American groups still don’t get the opportunities that mainstream artists do. But Juneau’s Rock Aak’w festival aims to change that.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Steven “Qacung” Blanchett will talk about how it’s been a longtime dream of his to bring a festival like this to Alaska – a dream that becomes a reality with thirteen Indigenous groups from around the world performing at a virtual event on November 5th and 6th.

Also on this program:

A new therapy program at Bartlett Hospital, to help families deal with autism

Rhonda McBride hosts this Friday's show.