KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Friday October 15th: Rock Aak’w Indigenous musical festival. Bartlett Hospital’s new autism therapy program.

by

Steven “Qacung” Blanchett’s experimentation with music began as a kid — when he and his brother, along with some friends tried mixing gospel harmonies with Yup’ik words and rhythms for traditional dance.

Although the Indigenous music scene has been gaining traction, Native American groups still don’t get the opportunities that mainstream artists do. But Juneau’s Rock Aak’w festival aims to change that.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Steven “Qacung” Blanchett  will talk about how it’s been a longtime dream of his to bring a festival like this to Alaska – a dream that becomes a reality with thirteen Indigenous groups from around the world performing at a virtual event on November 5th and 6th.

Also on this program:

  • A new therapy program at Bartlett Hospital, to help families deal with autism

Rhonda McBride hosts this Friday’s show. You catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications