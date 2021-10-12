KTOO

CBJ Assembly Meetings | Juneau | Local Government

Unofficial results show write-in candidate Will Muldoon pulling ahead in Juneau school board race

by

Juneau voters wave signs at the corner of Egan and W. 10th St. for candidates running for Juneau Assembly and Juneau School Board. (Lyndsey Brollini/KTOO)

Juneau election officials spent Monday counting ballots from the local election. 

As of Friday, they’ve received nearly 9,200 ballots and counted nearly 6,400 of them. There are about 3,000 left to count, plus any that still may come in by-mail. 

Results from most races are unchanged, but in the race for the school board, write-in candidate Will Muldoon has pulled ahead of Ibn Bailey and is now one of the top three candidates. The other two are Elizabeth Siddon and Amber Frommherz. 

Barbara Blake is leading in the race for Assembly District 1. Michelle Hale is ahead in Assembly District Two. 

Official results will not be available until Oct. 19. 

Some voters may get a “cure letter.” Those are sent out when a ballot is missing information that makes it valid, like a signature or a personal identifier. About 376 of those letters have been sent out, according to a media release. 

Voters have to respond to those letters before Oct. 19, when the Canvass Review Board certifies the election. 

Rashah McChesney

Daily News Editor, KTOO

I help the newsroom establish daily news priorities and do hands-on editing to ensure a steady stream of breaking and enterprise news for a local and regional audience.

Read next

Preliminary results are in for Juneau's election

About 40% of Juneau's ballots have been processed.

In person or by mail, Tuesday is election day in Juneau

There was a slow but steady trickle of people at the Mendenhall Library — some voting in person and many others showing up to drop their completed ballots off. 

When to expect results for Juneau’s vote-by-mail election

Since ballots for Juneau's local election are sent to Anchorage, we won't have results on election night.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications