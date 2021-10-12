Unofficial results show write-in candidate Will Muldoon pulling ahead in Juneau school board race

Juneau election officials spent Monday counting ballots from the local election.

As of Friday, they’ve received nearly 9,200 ballots and counted nearly 6,400 of them. There are about 3,000 left to count, plus any that still may come in by-mail.

Results from most races are unchanged, but in the race for the school board, write-in candidate Will Muldoon has pulled ahead of Ibn Bailey and is now one of the top three candidates. The other two are Elizabeth Siddon and Amber Frommherz.

Barbara Blake is leading in the race for Assembly District 1. Michelle Hale is ahead in Assembly District Two.

Official results will not be available until Oct. 19.

Some voters may get a “cure letter.” Those are sent out when a ballot is missing information that makes it valid, like a signature or a personal identifier. About 376 of those letters have been sent out, according to a media release.

Voters have to respond to those letters before Oct. 19, when the Canvass Review Board certifies the election.