Newscast — Oct. 12, 2021

by

  • There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Juneau for Tuesday,
  • Police confirmed that a body found near the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal is a man who has been missing since late August,
  • The family of a Juneau man who has been missing for more tan two weeks are offering reward money for  information about where to find him,
  • Power is expected to be out across most of Gustavus on Wednesday as utility workers upgrade infrastructure,
  • Alaska residents and officials are still seeking Ivermectin, an unconfirmed COVID-19 treatment,
  • After more than four years, the remains of a missing Prince of Wales Island man have been found.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

