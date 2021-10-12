Newscast — Oct. 12, 2021

- There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Juneau for Tuesday,
- Police confirmed that a body found near the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal is a man who has been missing since late August,
- The family of a Juneau man who has been missing for more tan two weeks are offering reward money for information about where to find him,
- Power is expected to be out across most of Gustavus on Wednesday as utility workers upgrade infrastructure,
- Alaska residents and officials are still seeking Ivermectin, an unconfirmed COVID-19 treatment,
- After more than four years, the remains of a missing Prince of Wales Island man have been found.