Friday, October 8th: Closing ceremonies for the Alaska State Museum’s “Spirit Wraps Around You” exhibit. Interfaith Justice Forum brings police and clergy together. Juneau birdwatchers prepare for Global Big Day.

It was like a big family reunion – a rare collection of Chilkat weaving, welcomed to the Alaska State Museum in May with dancing and drumming – and departing the same way on Saturday, in a closing ceremony.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, one last look at why this exhibit was a watershed moment for Southeast Coastal weavers, how they hope its impact will live on, long after it’s over.

Also:

Juneau Pastors and Police find common ground in an Interfaith Forum on Justice

Why Saturday October 9th is an important day for birders, not just in Juneau, but around the globe.

Listen to all the interviews:

Part 1. Steve Henrikson and Jackie Manning from the Alaska State Museum and weaver Lani Hotch talk about the impact of the Spirit Wraps Around You exhibit on Raven’s Tail and Chilkat weaving, which closes this weekend.

Part 2. Pastor Tari Stage Harvey and Lt. Jeremy Weske from the Juneau Police Department, on the need for police and clergy to build relationships.

Part 3. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society explains how “October Big Day” plays an important role in the citizen science movement.

