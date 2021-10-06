Wednesday, October 6th: Queens and Kings of Juneau. CBJ COVID Booster Clinic. Juneau Police Department update

The Queens and Kings of Juneau are more than drag show performers.They’re a family, that pulled together during the pandemic to support each other and entertain the community.

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a preview of a new KTOO documentary that looks at how a group of people came together – to live large in a time of isolation and shrinking social circles.

Also on this program:

CBJ COVID booster clinics, how and when to get an appointment.

As the days get darker and pedestrians get harder to see, some public safety reminders from the Juneau Police Department.

