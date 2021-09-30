Thursday, September 30th: Orange Shirt Day observed in Juneau. The rebirth of Zuill Bailey’s Bach Cello Suites.

Orange Shirt Day is Thursday, September 30, a day set aside to honor survivors of abuse at government schools for indigenous children. The movement began in Canada and has spread to Alaska.

In Juneau, two events are planned — an early morning rally at Sunny Point and a second gathering in the evening at Sandy Beach in Douglas, followed by a march to the building which now houses Juneau Montessori School. But 80 years ago, it was known as the Mayflower School, run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, exclusively for Alaska Native children.

On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how children were treated at the Mayflower school and other residential institutions.

Two Lingít language and culture bearers, X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell and Xeetlʼi Éesh Lyle James, will share stories of loss but also hope and inspiration.

Also in this program:

Zuill Bailey talks about recording his Bach Cello Suites the second time around. How new technology, isolation from COVID, and his experiences in Alaska injected new life into the music.

