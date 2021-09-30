The final number for Alaskans’ PFD this year is $1,114

This year’s permanent fund dividend will be $1,114, the Department of Revenue announced on Thursday.

Alaskans who filed electronically and chose direct deposit will receive their PFDs the week of Oct. 11. Those receiving a paper check will start to receive their dividends the week of Oct. 25.

The amount is $14 higher than the number estimated by the Legislature. Lawmakers set the budget for PFDs before they knew how many people would receive them.

The state estimated that 643,000 Alaskans will receive dividends.

The portion of applications filed electronically was 90 percent, which is a record, according to the department.