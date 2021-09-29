Wednesday, September 29th: Judy Carmichael kicks off the Juneau Jazz and Classics fall festival. The Juneau-Douglas City Museum celebrates the poetry of Joy Harjo. Banned Book Week exhibit at the Juneau Library. Abortion rights rally planned for Saturday.

It’s called “stride” piano – a style of jazz that is very physical and usually played by big men. But Judy Carmichael turned that stereotype on its head. Maybe that’s why Count Basie nicknamed her “Stride.”

Carmichael is one of the headliners in the Juneau Jazz and Classics fall concert series. On Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Carmichael will talk about why she embraced “stride” and tell us about her public radio show, “Jazz Inspires.”

Also today:

The poetry of Joy Harjo. A celebration of her American Sunrise collection at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

How Juneau Public Libraries will mark Banned Book Week

And a rally planned for Saturday at the Whale Park to defend abortion rights, one of hundreds taking place across the nation.

Sheli DeLaney hosts this Wednesday’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon Tuesday through Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.