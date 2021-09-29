No, Juneau. You can’t change your vote after you turn in your ballot

Many Juneau voters have been calling the city with one question: Can I change my vote?

That could be due to Will Muldoon’s late bid for school board or newfound information about other candidates. Either way, once a ballot is sent through the mail, brought to a vote center, or tucked in a drop box, Juneau City Clerk Beth McEwen said, there’s no going back.

At that point, the ballot has been cast.

“If you have not already mailed it in or dropped it in a dropbox, you can bring it to one of the vote centers and spoil it,” McEwen said. “They’ll issue you a new replacement ballot and you can vote [with] the new ballot.”

McEwen said she didn’t have an exact number, but elections officials have fielded this question a lot recently, both over the phone and in person.

“And we’re telling ‘em the same information,” she said. “When you sign the voter certification, you’re saying ‘I’m not gonna vote in any other way in this election,’ so once you’ve actually cast your vote, then that’s your one vote.”

There has also been some confusion about dropping off ballots at the Mendenhall Valley Public Library vote center.

“We just want to clarify that it is the voter center they’re dropping their ballot off [at],” McEwen said “Don’t drop it in the book drop, don’t drop it in the mailbox of the library because it’s not the library conducting the election. It’s the vote center that’s located in the library.”

Voters dropping off a ballot outside of vote center hours can use the Auke Bay-Statter Harbor drop box or the Douglas Library dropbox. Both of those are open 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Oct. 5.