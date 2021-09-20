Tuesday, September 21st: Ranked choice voting. Brewfest 2021. Battle of the Burgers. 

For most Alaskan voters, ranked choice voting is like a big mystery box. What is it? How does it work? Will it change Alaska politics? So many unknowns. But on Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Professor Benjamin Reilly from the University of Western Australia will try to answer those questions. He’s this week’s speaker at UAS’s Egan lecture series on Friday.

Also, on today’s show:

After a year off due to COVID, Brewfest is back. What’s on tap this Saturday.

And another popular event returns, the Battle of the Burger, a fundraiser for the Thunder Mountain Swim Team

Rhonda McBride will be your host this Tuesday. Catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.