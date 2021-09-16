Thursday, September 16: Alyssa Quintyne: The art of community organizing

Alyssa Quintyne describes herself as a Bajan – an American from the Caribbean Island of Barbados, but she’s here in Alaska now, working as a community organizer.

In this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association, Quintyne talks with Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson about how she uses her Bajan culture to reach out to people, how it’s helped her make a difference in helping voices who are not heard in coming to the forefront.

