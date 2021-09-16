KTOO

Black Awareness Association, Juneau | Juneau Afternoon

Thursday, September 16: Alyssa Quintyne: The art of community organizing

by

While being a community organizer is how Alyssa Quintyne expresses her passion for helping people, she also has a passion for art. You can find more of her work at https://www.gouachebody.com/portfolio

Alyssa Quintyne describes herself as a Bajan – an American from the Caribbean Island of Barbados, but she’s here in Alaska now, working as a community organizer.

In this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association, Quintyne talks with Christina Michelle and Kelli Patterson about how she uses her Bajan culture to reach out to people, how it’s helped her make a difference in helping voices who are not heard in coming to the forefront.

Catch Culture Rich Coversations, a weekly show produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau on Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications