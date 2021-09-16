Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

- The Juneau Board of Education decided to pay a newly retired coach and teacher for his unused leave.
- The City and Borough of Juneau is asking its assembly to adopt updated hazard maps. A new scientific report puts about half of the structures downtown at moderate to severe risk of landslide or avalanche. But some residents say they aren’t ready for the “upgrade.”
- Starting next month, all Juneau School District staff members will be required to get weekly COVID-19 tests.
Subscribe
Get notifications about news related to the topics you care about. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Update notifications
Update the categories you’d like to receive notifications about.