Friday, September 17th: Ironman comes to Juneau. Humpback whales and the pandemic. An Afghan meal with a mission. Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch.  

by

Ironman Alaska triathlon is set for August 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ironman).

More than a thousand athletes will descend on Juneau next August for the for the city’s first Ironman competition. The Ironman franchise is billing it as an “epic adventure” — with a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bicycle race, and a 26 mile run through the rainforest.

On  Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, how the city economy stands to benefit.

Also:

  • Humpback whales and reduced cruise ship traffic.
  • From Juneau to Afghanistan with love: A meal with a mission.
  • White-winged Crossbills. Black-billed magpies and Pine Siskins: Three birds to keep your eye on this week.

Catch  Friday’s Juneau Afternoon with Rhonda McBride, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

