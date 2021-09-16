Friday, September 17th: Ironman comes to Juneau. Humpback whales and the pandemic. An Afghan meal with a mission. Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch.  

Ironman Alaska triathlon is set for August 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ironman).

More than a thousand athletes will descend on Juneau next August for the for the city’s first Ironman competition. The Ironman franchise is billing it as an “epic adventure” — with a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bicycle race, and a 26 mile run through the rainforest.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, how the city economy stands to benefit.

Also:

Humpback whales and reduced cruise ship traffic.

From Juneau to Afghanistan with love: A meal with a mission.

White-winged Crossbills. Black-billed magpies and Pine Siskins: Three birds to keep your eye on this week.

