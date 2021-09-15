Gov. Dunleavy urges Alaskans to get vaccinated, his most forceful message yet

Gov. Mike Dunleavy yesterday issued his most forceful message yet asking Alaskans to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I strongly urge folks to get a vaccine — strongly urge them to do that,” Dunleavy said.

In the past, Dunleavy has qualified his calls for vaccination.

Dunleavy made the remarks while discussing the failure of legislation he proposed that was intended to ease the strain on hospitals from the recent surge in cases.

Hospitals asked Dunleavy to issue a disaster declaration. He declined to do that, and instead proposed the legislation, which would have increased access to telehealth care and temporarily relaxed some rules hospitals have to follow.

The bill died in the House.