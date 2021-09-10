Friday, September 10th: Remembering September 11th, 2001

Although this community is a continent away from where the September 11th terrorist attacks rocked the nation, a number of Juneau-ites have a direct connection to the events of that day. To name a few: Libby Bakalar. Dorlisa Nazario. Dr. Destiny Sargeant.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9-11, they talk with KTOO’s Rhonda McBride about how September 11th changed the course of their lives, and the course of the country.

Also, we’ll hear from the designer of the Juneau Glacier Valley Rotary Club’s 9-11 memorial, how it was one of the first of its kind in the nation and why every anniversary is an opportunity for both local organizations and individuals to rededicate themselves to public service, in honor of those who lost their lives on 9-11.

Juneau Afternoon airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.