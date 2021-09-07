KTOO

Wednesday, September 8th: A Conversation with NPR’s Jenn White. Updates from the Juneau Community Foundation and Juneau Alaska Music Matters.

by

Jenn White has worked in public radio since 1999 and known for her podcasts, Making Oprah, Making Obama and 16 Shots.

NPR’s Jenn White tackles some of the most important issues of our times on “1A,” a talk show with a name inspired by the First Amendment and the motto, “Speak freely.”

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, White talks with KTOO’s Sheli DeLaney about her career, her passion for connecting with people and what she hopes to accomplish with the show.

Also on this program:

  • An update on grants available from the Juneau Community Foundation
  • And we’ll hear from the group, JAMM – as in Juneau Alaska Music Matters, how it uses the power of music to help children realize their potential.

Catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday-Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7

 

 

