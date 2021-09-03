KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

  • Some Alaska Native Corporations got large CARES Act payouts while Juneau-based Sealaska, the regional corporation with the most shareholders, got relatively little,
  • Alaska Department of Fish and Game released hundreds of fish into a Nikiski lake for the first time,
  • and the state’s health department urges seniors to beware of scam calls posing as Medicaid or Social Security.

Claire Stremple



