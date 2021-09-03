Friday, September 3rd: Riverview Senior Living project comes off the drawing board. Lue Isaac, this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery. And secret life of  Northern Goshawks.

Efforts have been underway for more than a decade to head off what’s been called an impending “silver tsunami” in Juneau, a huge wave of seniors in need of assisted living and memory care programs.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, we’ll hear about efforts to close the gap with the Riverview Senior Living housing project, which breaks ground next week.

Also:

The story behind this month’s featured artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery. How Lue Isaac took up a paint brush at the age of six and never stopped using it.

The Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch. Why Northern Goshawks can be heard in Juneau but rarely seen.

