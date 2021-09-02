Thursday, September 2nd: Femininity, a force for healing and success.

The Black Awareness Association goes all the way to Amsterdam to bring you this week’s show, which features Bukky Ayo, a motivational coach based in the Netherlands, who calls herself a “fempreneur.”

In a discussion with Christina Michelle, Ayo talks about how to live and work, tapping feminine energy for strength.

Listen to the show:

(Please note this program originally aired on March 5, 2021)

Culture Rich Conversations is produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau and airs every Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.