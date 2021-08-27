Friday, August 27th: Citizen Cliff Groh goes to Juneau. Singer-songwriter Hurricane Dave weighs in on politics and the PFD. Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatch. 

Cliff Groh says he has one job – to save the state. He acknowledges, that at this point, based on his job performance, he ought to be fired. But no one’s paying him a dime to do this work. And besides, he says he’s not giving up on solving Alaska’s fiscal crisis. On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, he’ll describe what’s at stake for we Alaskans, as lawmakers ponder the state’s bottom line.

Also: Get singer-songwriter Hurricane Dave’s take on the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend, though he advises you not to take a word he says seriously.

And the Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week. Why some familiar birds have some new names.

Listen to the whole show:

Part 1. Political analysis from Cliff Groh about the special session in Juneau.

Part 2. Singer-songwriter and humorist Hurricane Dave Rush weighs in on Alaska politics and the Permanent Fund Dividend.

Part 3. Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society’s weekly birdwatching report.

