Alaska blood bank says nationwide shortage highlights local need: ‘We’re pretty much on our own’

Blood Bank of Alaska said the blood shortage in the state was “critical” this month. Since then, donations have been coming in, but the group says it’s still low on the life-saving fluid.

The state’s only blood distributor sent out an urgent plea for blood donations in August. Blood Bank of Alaska told potential donors that there was a looming shortfall in the state’s inventory of blood products.

“We’ve actually still been able to supply Alaska hospitals with blood. Obviously, that’s the number one concern and priority, said Wes Dahlgren, who is in charge of collections for the non-profit.

He said donor response to the pre-emptive alert has been outstanding over the last two weeks. But, he said the need was critical. Usually, the organization has a 3-5 day supply on hand; it was down to less than a day’s supply of certain blood types.

Dahlgren said there’s still a significant need for increased donations. Usually, he said Alaska can reach out to blood banks in the Lower 48 if inventory falls short — but not lately. “Given the shortage around the country, that’s not possible. Right now, we’re pretty much on our own,” he said.

Curt Bailey runs Bloodworks Northwest, a regional blood distribution center in Washington state that has distributed blood products to Alaska in the past.

“In our main storage facility, there are banks of refrigerators. Normally, one could walk into that refrigeration bank and be surrounded by shelves of, of blood. And now when one walks in, they’re mostly empty,” Bailey said.

He said demand has increased nationwide for blood products. He attributes that in part to people seeking care now who deferred surgery and other treatments during the first year of the pandemic.

That’s paired with a drop in blood donations. Mobile collections units are usually cramped quarters, so his group shut them down for the pandemic.

“The stocks of blood that all blood collectors, like Bloodworks, keeps for emergencies started to dwindle because we had to use that blood for patients who really needed it. And it’s been very, very difficult to keep up,” Bailey said.

In his region, he said providers are limiting transfusions. Dahlgren at Blood Bank of Alaska said that’s not happening in this state.

You can give blood regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. BBA is collecting blood donations at the state fair in Palmer through next month. It will resume collections in Juneau on Sept. 7.