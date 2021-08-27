Alaska-based military assets not participating in Afghanistan evacuation, Pentagon says

American officials say Alaska is ideally located to launch or assist in military operations in the Indo-Pacific region, but so far Army and Air Force resources based here are not being used in the U.S. evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month said what many other U.S. leaders have stated over the years: that Alaska’s forward location enables U.S. military units based here to respond quickly to events throughout the region adjacent to the Indian and Pacific oceans.

“We are an Indo-Pacific nation. And we are an Arctic nation,” Austin said during a July 24th visit to Eielson Air Force Base. He said the buildup of Alaska-based military assets in recent years has given the Army and Air Force substantial capabilities for both offensive and defensive operations.

“This is where we can project power into both regions,” he said, “and where we must be able to defend ourselves from threats coming from both places.”

Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis touched on the same theme during his visit to Eielson in June of 2018.

“It is probably the gateway to the Pacific for us in many, many ways,” he said.

But Alaska-based military assets apparently are not part of U.S. efforts to evacuate remaining American and allied citizens from Afghanistan, along with Afghans and others who’ve helped the U.S. military during its occupation of the country.