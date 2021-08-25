Thursday, August 26th: Self-care, a survival skill in the fight for social justice

Like frogs in the proverbial pot of boiling water, we live in contentious times, where stress can reach toxic levels before you know it.

In this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau, Kelli Patterson, Christina Michelle and Maria Bailey talk about the importance of self-care, as we tackle painful topics like racism and social justice.

You can listen to Culture Rich Conversations every Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at KTOO.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.