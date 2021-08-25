Barge strikes Juneau’s bridge to Douglas Island

A tugboat hauling a barge with construction equipment in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel lost control on Wednesday afternoon hitting the Douglas Bridge.

Terry Tavel, an eyewitness, was eating lunch at Bill Overstreet Park near the whale statue that’s below the 620-foot concrete span. She says the barge was sideways in Gastineau Channel and dangerously close to the waterfront.

“I immediately ran out of the picnic shelter because I thought it was just going to wipe it out,” she said.

Tavel, a retired Coast Guard pilot, says the crew did an admirable job fighting the current to keep the vessel from running into the park.

“However, he was still pretty sideways and as he went, the current was sucking them under the bridge,” she said.

The skipper reversed engines, but the port side of the barge’s ramp support on the bow hit the bottom of the bridge causing visible damage, she said.

The Coast Guard confirmed it’s looking into reports of a bridge collision involving the Columbia Layne and barge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“And we have Coast Guard investigators going out to assess the situation,” Petty Officer Alexandria Preston said.

The state’s Department of Transportation maintains the Douglas Bridge and has dispatched its own team to check for damage.

“Basically what would happen at this point is the bridge engineers and the maintenance operations team would go out and inspect — just to see if there’s any structural damage,” said DOT spokesperson Sam Dapcevich.

He said a team from the state is likely on its way to the bridge now.

The last time this happened, inspectors got a GoPro and hooked it up to see underneath the bridge.

“They crawled through the bridge and looked for cracks, even hairline cracks,” he said.

Webcam video of the collision shows it happening at about 1 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.