KTOO

Oceans | Search & Rescue | Southeast

Body of overdue Ketchikan boater recovered near Unuk River

by

A U.S. Forest Service map of Grant Creek, near the mouth of the Unuk River. (U.S. Forest Service)

The body of a Ketchikan man who was missing over the weekend has been recovered in Misty Fjords National Monument Wilderness.

In an online statement, state troopers say 52-year-old Derek Kelley was reported overdue Saturday from a boating trip to a cabin on the Unuk River. A chartered helicopter assisting the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad reportedly found Kelley’s body near Grant Creek on Sunday afternoon.

The body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for review. Authorities say foul play is not suspected.

