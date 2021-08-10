KTOO

Wednesday, August 11th: AWARE’s Nurturing Parenting program. Perseverance Theatre’s new season. Climate Fair at Overstreet Park. Juneau Animal Rescue’s Whales for Tails cruise.

Parenting is never easy under the best of circumstances but even tougher for those struggling with addiction or substance abuse. On Juneau Afternoon, a look at how AWARE is working to support those parents through its Nurturing Parenting program.

Also, today:

  • Perseverance Theatre’s upcoming season and its focus on a theme of “connection.”
  • Also coming to Overstreet Park, the climate crisis, seen through the lens of the performing arts.
  • A chance to raise money for Juneau Animal Rescue while treating yourself to a whale-watching cruise.

Join Sheli DeLaney for Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

 

 

