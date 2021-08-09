In this newscast:
- Another float plane crash in Misty Fjords
- Juneau’s planning commission looks at new hazard maps
- Senate infrastructure bill inches toward passing
- An update on ferries from the governor’s chief of staff
- A Craig man was killed in a logging accident
- Wet weather in Southeast all week
