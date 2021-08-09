KTOO

Craig man killed in commercial logging accident

An aerial shot of Prince of Wales Island. (Photo courtesy KRBD)
State labor safety officials said Friday they are investigating the death of a Craig man killed at a commercial logging operation in the Ratz Bay area on Prince of Wales Island.

A statement from the Department of Public Safety said a log being loaded onto a trailer at a commercial logging operation fell off the truck at about 7 a.m. Thursday, killing 46-year-old Reginald Watt.

The statement said Alaska State Troopers, Village Public Safety Officers and U.S. Forest Service personnel responded to the scene. Watt’s body was sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. Next of kin have been notified, the agency said.

Alaska Labor Standards and Safety Division Director William Harlan says it’ll be some time before more information is released on the incident.

“Our investigation is ongoing at this time,” he wrote in an email.

