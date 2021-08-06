Thursday, August 5th:  Challenges facing young Black men

A young man, who only wants to be known as Michael, leads the discussion on this Thursday’s program from the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.

Michael is joined by two boyhood friends, who talk about what was part of their coming of age – learning how to put up with subtle slurs and insults, a form of racism, known as “micro-aggressions,” confusing because they were often masked in the guise of humor.

Another skill they had to cultivate – the ability to fade into the background and not call attention to themselves – whether in stores or elevators or in the presence of police – a necessary survival skill for young black men.

Listen to the program:

(Please note: This show originally aired on January 28, 2021)

A candid conversation from the Black Awareness Association at 3:00 p.m. Thursday on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.