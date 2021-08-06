KTOO

Nation & World | Southeast | Tourism | Transportation

Canadian border workers strike, warn of long delays at crossings

by

A highway sign in Haines shows the distance to the Canadian Border. (Henry Leasia/KHNS)

Just days before the relaxation of some travel restrictions at the U.S.–Canada border, Canadian workers are warning of long delays at the border because of a labor dispute.

Some 9,000 employees of the Canada Border Services Agency announced a partial strike starting Friday, Aug. 6. The workers are seeking a new contract.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company reports that the partial strike means employees will still be at work but will only do the minimum amount of work required under contract.

Unions representing the border agents say that could mean long and unavoidable delays. On Friday, a Canadian government travel website listed wait times at some crossing spots as long as two hours, though others had no delays.

Monday, Aug. 9 is the planned opening of the Canadian border to fully vaccinated Americans. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March of 2020.

Read next

Canada opens its border to US citizens next month. Here’s what you’ll need to get in.

Only fully vaccinated travelers will be allowed to enter. Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines all meet the requirements.

Canada announces border to open Aug. 9 for vaccinated Americans

Travelers will have to upload proof they’ve completed a full series of an authorized coronavirus vaccine.

Canada's taking it slow on reopening its border to travelers from the US. Here's why

For now, restrictions on cross-border travel remain popular with many Canadians. Half of respondents in a Nanos Research poll this month favored keeping border travel restrictions in place until this fall or even next year.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications