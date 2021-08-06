Canadian border workers strike, warn of long delays at crossings

Just days before the relaxation of some travel restrictions at the U.S.–Canada border, Canadian workers are warning of long delays at the border because of a labor dispute.

Some 9,000 employees of the Canada Border Services Agency announced a partial strike starting Friday, Aug. 6. The workers are seeking a new contract.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company reports that the partial strike means employees will still be at work but will only do the minimum amount of work required under contract.

Unions representing the border agents say that could mean long and unavoidable delays. On Friday, a Canadian government travel website listed wait times at some crossing spots as long as two hours, though others had no delays.

Monday, Aug. 9 is the planned opening of the Canadian border to fully vaccinated Americans. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March of 2020.