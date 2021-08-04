KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, August 4, 2021

In this newscast:

  • Among Governor Mike Dunleavy’s recent budget vetoes was $400,000 dollars for the Alaska Legal Services Corporation which is an organization devoted solely to providing free legal aid to low-income Alaskans.
  • When the COVID-19 pandemic cut her last gallery show short in 2020, a Juneau illustrator and ceramics artist turned to social media to exhibit her work.
  • Alaska’s health department says COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in nearly all regions of the state, driven almost entirely by the more deadly and infectious delta variant.
