Newscast – Friday, July 30, 2021

In this newscast:
- Eighteen million postage stamps featuring an Alaska Native raven design were released to the public Friday.
- Juneau emergency officials raised the city’s COVID-19 risk level from moderate to high and mandated partial restrictions to limit the disease’s spread. Those changes are effective Friday.
- The Southeast Alaska State Fair kicked off Thursday, with visitors and Haines residents gathering for a weekend of music, food, local wares and many other traditions.
- The state health department reported Friday that three Alaskans died of COVID-19 as the state had its tenth straight day of case counts over 200.