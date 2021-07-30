Friday, July 30th: Rico Worl’s raven story stamp. Alaska Women Speak’s 25-year anthology. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

It’s a big day for Juneau, with a ceremony downtown ceremony on Friday morning for the release of a new U.S. Postage stamp, designed by a local artist.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Rico Worl will talk about how he incorporated his Tlingit heritage into his Raven story stamp – and how an art director for the U.S. Postal Service discovered his work by chance.

25 years ago, there wasn’t anything like it: A journal written “for” and “by” Alaska women. Today, Alaska Women Speak still publishes its quarterly journal of essays, poems and photographs and is out with a new anthology, showcasing work from past issues. Why Gloria Steinem calls it a “portable friend.”

Also, in this week’s Juneau Audubon Society Birdwatch: Northern Shovelers, Blue Herrons and Black Turnstones.

