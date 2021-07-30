KTOO

Friday, July 30th: Rico Worl’s raven story stamp. Alaska Women Speak’s 25-year anthology. Juneau Audubon Society’s birds of the week.

Rico Worl’s new stamp tells the story of how Raven stole the sun, the moon and the stars for humanity. Photo courtesy of Rico Worl.

It’s a big day for Juneau, with a ceremony downtown ceremony on Friday morning for the release of a new U.S. Postage stamp, designed by a local artist.

On Juneau Afternoon today, Rico Worl will talk about how he incorporated his Tlingit heritage into his Raven story stamp – and how an art director for the U.S. Postal Service discovered his work by chance.

The cover of the the new Alaska Women Speak anthology features artwork from Teresa Ascone. The book features material from more than two decades of journals, edited by MaryLee Hayes and Angie Slingluff. Books can be ordered from Ember Press at www.emberpressbooks.com.  

 Also on Friday:

  • 25 years ago, there wasn’t anything like it: A journal written “for” and “by” Alaska women. Today, Alaska Women Speak still publishes its quarterly journal of essays, poems and photographs and is out with a new anthology, showcasing work from past issues. Why Gloria Steinem calls it a “portable friend.”
  • Also, in this week’s Juneau Audubon Society Birdwatch: Northern Shovelers, Blue Herrons and Black Turnstones.

Join Rhonda McBride for this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3, online at ktoo.org, and repeated at 4:00 p.m. on KRNN 102.7.

