Newscast – Thursday, July 29, 2021

In this newscast:

  • The Southeast Alaska State Fair will go on as planned this coming weekend, but fair organizers are taking steps to ensure the safest gathering possible even as COVID-19 cases spike across Southeast Alaska.
  • Former Juneau resident Heather Barr is keeping an eye on Afghanistan. She’s living in Pakistan now working for Human Rights Watch.
  • A lone killer whale that was reported to have beached itself on Prince of Wales Island Thursday has freed itself, according to federal biologists.
