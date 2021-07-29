Newscast – Thursday, July 29, 2021

In this newscast:
- The Southeast Alaska State Fair will go on as planned this coming weekend, but fair organizers are taking steps to ensure the safest gathering possible even as COVID-19 cases spike across Southeast Alaska.
- Former Juneau resident Heather Barr is keeping an eye on Afghanistan. She’s living in Pakistan now working for Human Rights Watch.
- A lone killer whale that was reported to have beached itself on Prince of Wales Island Thursday has freed itself, according to federal biologists.