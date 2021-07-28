Newscast – Wednesday, July 28, 2021

In this newscast:
- In Juneau, there were more new cases of COVID-19 identified in the two weeks that ended on Sunday than any other two weeks since testing and tracking began.
- Juneau coach and teacher Kevin Hamrick recently retired from the Juneau School District after putting in almost 30 years as an educator.
- The Alaska Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a Metlakatla fisherman who was fined for fishing without the proper permits.
- A state lawyer outed as having posted racist and antisemitic comments on Twitter no longer works for the Alaska Department of Law.