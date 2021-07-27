KTOO

US House bill would add tribal seats to North Pacific Fisheries Management Council

by

Crew members shovel pollock on the deck of a Bering Sea trawler last year. (Nathaniel Herz/Alaska’s Energy Desk)
A key Democrat in the U.S. House introduced a bill Monday to renew the Magnuson Stevens Act. Magnuson Stevens is the primary law that covers fishing in federal waters. Past bills have languished in Congress in part because many in the industry were generally happy with the law as it is.

But Jared Huffman, D-Calif., included a few provisions in his bill that certain Alaska groups have been requesting for a long time. Huffman chairs the oceans subcommittee of the House Resources Committee.

The bill emphasizes the need to consider the impacts of climate change on marine resources. It would, for the first time, recognize the importance of subsistence fishing. It would also put two tribal representatives on the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council — the committee responsible for fisheries in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska.

The bill won praise from environmental advocates and groups representing Alaska’s small-boat fishermen, as well as several tribal organizations.

Seafood Harvesters of America said it has a few issues it hopes to work out with the bill’s sponsors.

Alaska Republican Congressman Don Young also said he has concerns and recommendations to discuss.

Read the summary of the bill here and the full text of the bill here.

