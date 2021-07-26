Seward’s Lydia Jacoby wins gold in Tokyo Olympics

Lydia Jacoby won Alaska’s first Olympic swimming gold medal Monday night, beating the world record and Olympic record holders in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

Swimming in Lane 3, Jacoby was third at the 50-meter turnaround, trailing Olympic record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and her USA teammate Lilly King, who won the event at the 2016 Olympics.

In the final 25 meters, Jacoby surged to catch — and then pass — Schoenmaker. She finished .27 seconds ahead of the South African with a time of 1 minute 4.95 seconds, the fastest time of her career and nearly 8 tenths of a second faster than she swam in her semifinal.

Interviewed by NBC’s Michele Tafoya on NBC immediately after the race, 17-year-old Jacoby was asked how she pulled off the gold medal.

“I don’t know,” she said, laughing, “I just tried to stretch myself out yesterday, so just trying to feel good and feel happy going into it.”

Thousands of fans across Alaska tuned in to watch the race, which was broadcast live on NBC. In Seward, several hundred people gathered at the railroad terminal to watch and cheer for Jacoby, who grew up swimming with the Seward Tsunami Swim Club.

Tafoya showed Jacoby a video of fans reacting to her win in Seward and asked what message she had for them.

“Just thank you for all the support and everything over these years. It’s been amazing,” she said.

King, a pre-race favorite who finished in third place, had kind words for Jacoby.

“This kid just had the swim of her life and I’m so proud to be her teammate,” said King.

KDLL’s Sabine Poux contributed reporting from Seward.