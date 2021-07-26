Seward’s Jacoby cruises through Olympic semifinal

Lydia Jacoby, 17, from Seward, cruised through her Olympic semi-final, winning her heat and posting the third-fastest time of the day in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke on Monday in Tokyo.

Jacoby will compete in the women’s final on Tuesday in Tokyo — that’s Monday at 6:17 p.m. Alaska time.

Jacoby’s semifinal time of 1:05.72 was slightly slower than her quarter-final, which she also won. In the final, she’ll face world record holder and fellow American Lilly King. She’ll also face South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set an Olympic record in the quarterfinals.

The Seward Tsunami Swim Club, Jacoby’s hometown team, is hosting a watch party in Seward beginning at 5:45 p.m.